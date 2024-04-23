– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams discussed headlining NXT Stand & Deliver, where he beat Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Below are some highlights (via Busted Open Radio):

Trick Williams on headlining NXT Stand & Deliver: “I grew up with a football background. I played at the University of South Carolina, made my way to the Philadelphia Eagles, where eventually I was cut…I played my last snap of football right there in Philadelphia. And then from there, this whole wrestling door opened. I went to a tryout and they said ‘If you’re serious, go learn how to wrestle, then we’ll bring you back for another tryout.’

On how he started training wrestling in Philadelphia: “Then I moved back to Philadelphia with my uncle, Sweet Baby James…and I started training in Philadelphia. So…my last play of football was right there in Philly, my first bump in wrestling was right there in Philly. And that’s where I…took a chance on myself once again.”

Trick Williams looks to win the NXT Championship tonight at NXT Spring Breakin’. He will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the belt live on USA Network. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST.