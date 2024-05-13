WWE News: Trick Williams Hypes Upcoming NXT Live Event, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre On WWE Playlist

– Trick Williams did a new interview promoting an upcoming NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. The NXT Champion spoke with James Varsallone for Vero News about the upcoming show, which takes place on May 18th.

Williams said of the show:

“Coming to the Havert L. Fenn Center, coming to Fort Pierce, it’s always magical. We always have a great crowd there, at least 300-plus, and they’re there to chant; they’re there to have a good time. There’s lots of kids there, and the energy we receive from the kids, from the people and to be able to reciprocate that, bring it back, and everybody is having a good time. “You get to see the future stars. Everyone wants to get a glimpse of what the future is going to look like. It’s right here at the live events. It’s right here at NXT. You’re looking at the next megastars of the world — not just Florida, not just WWE, but of the world! — right here in Fort Pierce; so you wanna make sure you don’t miss that.”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre feud, as you can see below: