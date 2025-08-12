Trick Williams Claims Joe Hendry Took His WrestleMania 41 Spot

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, TNA World Champion Trick Williams discussed Joe Hendry wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Regarding the moment, Williams wasn’t impressed because he claims Hendry took his spot at the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trick Williams on Joe Hendry wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41: “I mean good for him but I’m gonna tell you what’s real. That was my spot he took.”

On how he and Randy Orton are “elite specimens” and why Hendry didn’t last longer: “No because here’s the thing. Me and Randy got a lot more in common. We’re elite specimens. I mean we look good. We look like money. Joe Hendry is a believer. He ain’t no doer, he just believes he can do it. There’s a big difference between the two. So when you put Joe Hendry in a big moment like that against Randy Orton, that’s what’s gonna happen. Put Trick Williams in that same moment. Watch two stallions go at it, two lions, two alpha males. Let’s talk about it.”

Trick Williams is scheduled to defend his TNA World Title against Moose at TNA Emergence later this Friday, August 15. The event is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.