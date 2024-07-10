Trick Williams On Joe Hendry Teaming With Him In WWE NXT Main Event

Trick Williams was happy for the assist from Joe Hendry in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT. Hendry came out to fill in as Williams’ tag partner against Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, with the TNA star getting the pin on Spears. WWE posted a clip of Hendry and Williams backstage after the show, which you can see below.

“It felt good to get a little payback on Spears and Ethan Page today,” Williams said (per Fightful). “But trust and believe, I will not rest until I get my NXT Championship back. Shout-out to Joe Hendry. All I had to do was say his name.”

The two then gave each other a show of respect, awkward as it was.