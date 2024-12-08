Trick Williams Says He Learned A Lot From Working With Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams was paired with Carmelo Hayes at the start of his NXT career, and he says he learned a lot from his former friend-turned-rival. Williams spoke about being allied with Hayes and more during his appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with Hayes: “I’ll say someone who laid a great platform for me, I can’t go without saying Carmelo Hayes. I learned a lot by being beside, or even back and to the right, of Carmelo Hayes. When he had the main event matches for the PLE’s, for the Tuesday nights, I was able to sit there and learn, build a rapport with the audience … I was able to see what the main event scene felt like without having the pressure first.”

On his feud with Hayes: “The people started chanting ‘Whoop That Trick’ and things was going good for me. I felt like the love wasn’t reciprocated. So as soon as I got a taste of that, now it turns into, ‘Oh, I got to break out’ … The only way we can be cool is if you in the front and I’m doing the pickup duty? Nah, that ain’t right.”