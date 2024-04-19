Trick Williams Reportedly Not Likely For WWE Draft, Plans For Him In NXT

Trick Williams is not expected to be called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft, according to a new report. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that despite some discussions of potentially bringing Williams up in the Draft, sources in NXT have indicated that barring any last minute challenge, Williams is not under consideration to be drafted.

The report notes that main roster officials are high on Williams, but that Williams is planned to be a focus of NXT programming after the Draft. The report notes that there have been pitches for a feud in the summer with Dijak, though that is not set in stone due to Dijak’s current contract status.

Several people in NXT and on the main roster have said that Williams’ talent level has yet to plateau and think time as the face of NXT will do him good. Several staff on the main roster have had their eye on Williams and he has always been well received backstage. He has been brought to Smackdown about once per quarter to do matches or segments. The report also notes that according to production sources, Williams’ theme song was stock music that wasn’t being used when he made his debut.

Williams is set to face Ilja Dragunov at night one of NXT Spring Breakin’ next week with the stipulation that if Williams loses, he must leave NXT.