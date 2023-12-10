wrestling / News
Trick Williams Gets Miracle Win At NXT Deadline, Becomes Iron Survivor
Trick Williams is the Men’s Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline, scoring all of his falls at the end of the match to win. Trick spent the majority of his time at the match at zero falls, and was able to score quick pinfalls an all four other participants as time ran out to get the win. Williams got rollups on Bate and Josh Briggs, as well as Dijak when Eddy Thorpe interfered. That left Bron Breakker, who also had three points. Bron went for the spear but Trick got a knee strike in the final seconds to win. Here’s the points breakdown
Trick Williams – 4 points (WINNER)
Bron Breakker – 3 points
Dijak – 3 points
Tyler Bate – 3 points
Josh Briggs – 2 points
The Big Strong Boi is on a roll 💪#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/2ZtXRVKyKB
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
The party has started! @_trickwilliams has arrived to the Iron Survivor Challenge 🙌#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/DRMTmc2rVH
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
JUST. LIKE. THAT.@bronbreakkerwwe just changed EVERYTHING in the Iron Survivor Challenge 😳#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/biXK0u3mrA
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
REVENGE IS SWEET@eddythorpe_wwe just took out @DijakWWE to help out @_trickwilliams BIG TIME! #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/Kw1VvYJSCk
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
