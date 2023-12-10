wrestling / News

Trick Williams Gets Miracle Win At NXT Deadline, Becomes Iron Survivor

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Deadline Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

Trick Williams is the Men’s Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline, scoring all of his falls at the end of the match to win. Trick spent the majority of his time at the match at zero falls, and was able to score quick pinfalls an all four other participants as time ran out to get the win. Williams got rollups on Bate and Josh Briggs, as well as Dijak when Eddy Thorpe interfered. That left Bron Breakker, who also had three points. Bron went for the spear but Trick got a knee strike in the final seconds to win. Here’s the points breakdown

Trick Williams – 4 points (WINNER)
Bron Breakker – 3 points
Dijak – 3 points
Tyler Bate – 3 points
Josh Briggs – 2 points

