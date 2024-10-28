wrestling / News
Trick Williams Retains NXT Title At Halloween Havoc, Ridge Holland & Bully Ray Get Involved Post-Match
Trick Williams survived Ethan Page and the Devil’s Playground at NXT Halloween Havoc, but ran into Ridge Holland afterward until Bully Ray got involved. Williams defeated Page to retain the NXT Championshipon Sunday’s PPV, returning a low blow and hitting the Trick Shot to get the win.
After the match, Ridge Holland attacked Williams and Page joined in on the beating until Bully, who had a run-in with Holland earlier in the show, came into the ring to make the save. Bully ejected Holland and Page to end the show.
Williams’ title run stands at 27 days, having defeated Page at the October 1st episode of NXT to regain the championship.
