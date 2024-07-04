– During a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams discussed defending his title in a Fatal 4-Way at this weekend’s NXT Heatwave and more. Below are some highlights:

On learning Steve Austin’s catchphrase when he was three years old: “I was three years old and being a big fan of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, some of my first words apparently were opening a can of whoop ass. That got me in trouble and my parents have to turn off wrestling a little bit because I was learning some language that shouldn’t be said. That’s one of my first memories of wrestling.”

On his agent getting him a tryout for WWE NXT: “He sent my information there (and) the next day, I got an email from WWE saying ‘Hey, are you interested in coming to a tryout?’ At that time, I just never had thought about (becoming a) WWE superstar. I didn’t know anybody who’d taken the indies route.”

Trick Williams on his four opponents this weekend: “I can understand that hunger just as well as anybody, when you just want to prove yourself and make a name for yourself and you’re willing to put your body on the line to do so. can understand where Je’Von is, and I can understand that Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are coming home. The odds are stacked against me, but this is when I shine, this is when I show up the most, when it’s time for me to show who I really am. I’m the type of guy who’s not going to stop, who’s not going to quit until I get the job done.”

Trick Williams will defend his title at NXT Heatwave later this weekend. He’ll face Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, July 7. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.