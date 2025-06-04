Trick Williams On His Win Over Mike Santana on NXT, Previews Against All Odds

Trick Williams is set to defend the TNA World Title at Against All Odds, and he spoke in a new interview about the match, his win on this week’s NXT and more. Williams spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On if he’s had time to reflect on his journey: “Nah, I ain’t taking too much in, man. Got too much to do. Too many diss tracks to write. Too much gold to retain. I can’t sit down yet.”

On his match with Santana: “That’s right, man. It was two gladiators who met in that ring last night. He brought his best and I brought mine and we saw what happened. And a lot of people keep talking about, oh, Trick Williams only won because AJ Francis and KC Navarro came out and helped equalize the situation for Trick Williams. Elijah jumped over that barricade too. The difference is Trick Williams is smart enough to get out of the way when he sees danger. Mike Santana is not, and that’s what happens when you’re not an athlete.”

ON the TNA & NXT relationship: “Nah, it’s been dope. I can’t say too much about the business side of things, but I know when Joe Hendry — Average Joe — decided to put his title on the line against me, that lit me up. I said, you mean you gonna put this title on the line against me? The hottest thing in NXT? You must be crazy. Let’s make some history.”

On his debut during the NXT 2.0 era: “Man, what a time. As far as lessons to be learned from that, it’s hard to say. Because every situation is so case by case. But I guess the biggest thing is take a chance on yourself, man. It was operation: go out there and make the people know that you’re there. During that 2.0 era, make something stick. Show ’em that you a big dog. They threw us into the deep water and we had to learn how to swim. And some people swam. I think most people swam. Only a few people aren’t here with us at NXT any longer. Maybe they got moved up or maybe they got moved somewhere else. But yeah, man, it’s operation sink or swim. So learn how to swim.”

On the expectations he puts on himself: “I’ve always held myself to a very high standard. So I know when I feel like something isn’t good, then it’s going to eat me up alive. You don’t really have to coach me too hard,” Williams explained. “Of course, as far as the fundamentals, getting good at the craft — yes, we all need coaching — but as far as motivating me to be the best I need to be, I don’t need motivation for that. I’m gonna wake up and I’m gonna get better, at least 1% every single day. But I think both are demanding, and that’s why we get paid like we do, because a lot of pressure comes with the situation. Like you said, pressure from the brand and pressure that you put on yourself. Everybody isn’t built to handle that. But Trick Williams is.”

On Elijah: “A lot of respect for Elijah, man. I’ve known him for a while. I think he’s put on some weight, some muscle. He looks good. But you know something about those guys with guitars, man, they just don’t seem to treat Trick Williams too much and I’m okay with that… I wasn’t gonna wait for him to hit me with it. I saw what happened with Average Joe. I said let me get rid of this guitar first. First name, first.”

On WWE’s cross-promotional endeavors: “I think the tide rises all ships. Competition is good for life. That’s how you elevate your game,” Williams said. “And yeah, I’m sure they look at us as competition, just like we look at them as competition. But may the best man win. Bring your A-game, I’ll bring mine. Let’s see what happens.”

On potential challengers for Slammiversary: “When I defend my title at Slammiversary, I’m sure it’ll be in between Joe Hendry, the Average Joe, Mike Santana, or the guitar-strumming Elijah. Those are the three guys I’ve been rocking with lately. Who knows, man? You never know who else wants to step up. Who could be signed in the near future from TNA? Ryan Nemeth is talking trash on podcasts. R-Truth is a free agent now. You never know what could happen. I’m open to all opportunities.”

On why fans should watch TNA Against All Odds: “Man, why wouldn’t you order Against All Odds? Have you seen the card?” Williams exclaimed. “We got Santino Marella with his daughter, NXT’s Arianna Grace versus Robert Stone with Tessa Blanchard. The winner is officially the TNA Director of Authority. We got Nick and Ryan — the one who’s talking trash on podcasts, versus Rascalz, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. We got Steve Maclin versus Mance Warner with Steph De Lander for the TNA International Championship. And most importantly, we got Trick Williams versus Elijah. You know what I mean? The battle of culture, the battle of diss tracks versus the guitar strumming. Let’s talk about it. It’s gonna be fun.”