Trick Williams Discusses Origin Of ‘Whoop That Trick’ Chant, Praises Booker T As a Mentor

Trick Williams’ entrances come with a ‘Whoop That Trick’ chant from the fans, and the NXT Champion talked about how that came about in a new interview. Williams spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On Booker T joining in on his entrance on commentary: “’Whoop That Trick,’ Booker T has been part of the movement since the beginning. That’s my uncle, Booker T, for all those who don’t know. He’s always been a good mentor to me. He treats me like family. I love Booker.”

On the ‘Whoop That Trick’ fan chant: “To be honest with you, I didn’t come up with it. The ‘Whoop that Trick’ chant started early into the [NXT] 2.0 days, and I was still alongside my ex-brother, my ex-best friend, Carmelo Hayes at the time. I remember we came out for a tag team match, and a section of the crowd was chanting, ‘Whoop that Trick.’ I remember looking at Carmelo like, ‘Hey, are they chanting for me or against me?’ We just kind of shrugged it off and went about our business.

“Then it just so happened, every single time we had a match, every single time I match, the crowd continued to chant. It really broke out, I would say NXT Heatwave, when I had a match against Ilja Dragunov, and my entrance music changed to an instrumental beat, and the crowd filled in the instrumental beat with the ‘Whoop that Trick’ chants, and it’s taken off ever since. It was all crowd participation, the energy in the room, Booker T on the ad-libs, and then I just do my entrance and do my thing. Everybody gets involved, it’s like a nightclub.”