Trick Williams On Why His Pairing With Carmelo Hayes Works So Well

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Trick Williams spoke about his pairing with Carmelo Hayes in WWE NXT and why he thinks their duo works so well.

He said: “Carmelo is my dog. I moved around and played different sports, I like different music … but no matter what I mention, Carmelo Hayes knows the same stuff that I know. We show up for a show on Tuesday and we don’t talk about anything -– wear what you feel like wearing and I’ll do the same and we will both come in with a similar color, similar style of jacket. We just click, we have always clicked and it couldn’t have been a better pairing.“