Trick Williams Comments On Possible Reunion With Carmelo Hayes, Compares It to The Usos

In an interview with Stay Busy (via Fightful), Trick Williams spoke about a possible reunion with Carmelo Hayes in the future, comparing it to the Usos’ recent reconciliation. Hayes turned on Trick when the two were in NXT and is now in the main roster.

He said: “You know, I kinda feel like Jey in this situation. What Jey told him, he said, ‘Yeah, we can work together, but this dynamic is different now.’ You know what I mean? You heard the people. You heard the people. Jey strutting and he doing his thing and he said I can’t go back to being a yes man. I feel that wholeheartedly man, those yes man days are done. Will it be Trick and Melo gang, for sure, if it does happen. Will it be like it was before? I can’t, I’ve outgrown that box. I can’t go back even if I wanted to. It don’t fit.“