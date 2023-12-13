Trick Williams Says He’s Ready For WWE Main Roster, Doesn’t Want To Get Ahead Of Himself

Trick Williams believes that he’s ready for the WWE main roster, though he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of where he is now. Williams is set to compete for the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at NXT New Year’s Evil and spoke with Busted Open Radio, where he was asked about the notion of moving to Raw or Smackdown. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he’s prepared for Raw or SmackDown: “Absolutely.”

On if he would want to move to the main roster or stay on NXT: “To be honest, I’m a big proponent of being where your feet are. Whatever the mission is ahead of me, I want to kill that. If that mean’s it’s Raw, it’s Raw. If it’s NXT, it’s NXT. Whatever the mission is, that’s where my feet are. I don’t try to look too far ahead most of the time.”