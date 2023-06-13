wrestling / News

Trick Williams Set For Reality Of Wrestling Event Next Month

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick Williams Reality of Wrestling Image Credit: Reality of Wrestling

NXT star Trick Williams is heading to Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling for a show next month. Reality of Wrestling announced that Williams will appear at their Summer Of Champions X show on July 15th in Humble, Texas as you can see below.

This is the second time an NXT star has appeared at a ROW show this year, with Ivy Nile appearing at a event on February 11th.

