Trick Williams Set For Reality Of Wrestling Event Next Month
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
NXT star Trick Williams is heading to Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling for a show next month. Reality of Wrestling announced that Williams will appear at their Summer Of Champions X show on July 15th in Humble, Texas as you can see below.
This is the second time an NXT star has appeared at a ROW show this year, with Ivy Nile appearing at a event on February 11th.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @_trickwilliams is coming to Reality of Wrestling for the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX
Humble Civic Center
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338
🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/2jyjJJSoCR
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 12, 2023
