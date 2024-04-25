Trick Williams Reflects On Rivalry With Ilja Dragunov Following NXT Title Win

Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin’, and he recently reflected on their rivalry. Williams appeared on WWE’s The Bump pand was asked about what he would say to Dragunov following his win on Tuesday’s show.

“Me and Ilja went to war four times, and I credit Ilja Dragunov as the opponent who’s taken my career to the next level on multiple occasions,” Williams said (per Fightful). “The first time we had a match was probably around two years ago. That was the first time I think I was accepted as a true performer here, that I belonged in this business. Second time after that was Heatwave. We went to war, and everybody saw that, ‘Oh, Trick Williams, he’s the real deal.’ Last time was Vengeance Day, when Melo turned on me, but another banger.”

He continued, “So for me to finally get the win over Ilja Dragunov in the fourth one, man, no doubt about it, that’s my brother. I love Ilja Dragunov. The things he’s done for me in my career has been nothing short of amazing, so I forever will appreciate him for that. He’s second to none.”