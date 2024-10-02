Trick Williams Says Roman Reigns Is His Dream Opponent In WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), new NXT champion Trick Williams said that his dream opponent in WWE is former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Williams is a two-time NXT champion after his win over Ethan Page on last night’s episode.

He said: “Roman Reigns. He’s the top guy in the business right now. Shoutout to Cody Rhodes, who is amazing. I’m glad that he finished and [is] starting his new story. But Roman, he’s the guy who’s been the cornerstone of the business for a while now. So if you don’t want a match with him, then you don’t really want to be here.“