Trick Williams Says His Dream Is To Headline WrestleMania

– During a recent interview with The WHIP Show, former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams discussed his success over the last year and his goal to headline WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Williams on his last year in WWE NXT and his goals: “I haven’t arrived yet. It’s been probably the best year of my life, if I’m talking about work. But I just have so much further to go, man. The dream is to headline WrestleMania, and not just once — multiple times. So by no means can I just lay down and rest and think I’ve arrived. I’m not there yet.”

On winning the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov: “The crowd was just electric [and] the building was literally shaking when I defeated Ilja Dragunov and won the NXT Championship the first time. That feeling — wow. That’s why I wanted to become a WWE superstar, right there.”

Trick Williams recently lost the WWE NXT Championship earlier this month at the NXT New Year’s Evil Special. Oba Femi won the title in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Eddy Thorpe.