wrestling / News
Trick Williams Says He Welcomes ‘All Challengers’ From TNA
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, NXT Champion Trick Williams was asked if there was anyone on the TNA roster he is looking to face now that there appears to be a working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling. Williams said he’s open to all challengers, stating (via Fightful
