Trick Williams Set for Broadcast Commentary on This Week’s TNA Impact

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact 5-22-25 - Trick Williams Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

– WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams will be making another appearance on TNA Impact this week as the build continues for his title challenge against Joe Hendry at this weekend’s WWE NXT Battleground premium live event. Williams will be joining the commentary team for Joe Hendry and Elijah versus Moose and Brian Myers.

Also announced for this week, Eddie Edwards will be in action. The new episode of TNA Impact debuts on Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers (Trick Williams on commentary)
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali
* Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class
* Eddie Edwards in action
* Santino Marella and Robert Stone in-ring debate

