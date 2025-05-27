Trick Williams Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

The new TNA Champion Trick Williams will appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Williams, who defeated Joe Hendry to capture the championship at NXT Battleground to win the title, will be appearing on Tuesday’s show.

The card for the show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally, is as follows:

* WWE North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

* Jasper Troy vs. TBA

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* Trick Williams appears