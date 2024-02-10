Trick Williams Shows His Respect to Baron Corbin

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams showed his respect to former opponent Baron Corbin following Corbin and Bronn Breaker’s win in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Williams stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Baron Corbin is nothing short of the man, we know his resume. He’s the last one to pin Kurt Angle in WWE, he’s the last one to pin Roman Reigns in WWE, if I’m not mistaken. He’s 6’7, he’s a golden glove champion, he’s a Jiu Jitsu blackbelt, he has all the things going for him.”

At last Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day, Corbin and tag team partner Bron Breakker beat the Trick Melo Gang (Williams and Hayes) in the finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.