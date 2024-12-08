Trick Williams Survives Ridge Holland, Retains NXT Title at Deadline

Trick Williams nearly got choked out, but still managed to defeat Ridge Holland and retain at NXT Deadline. At one point, Williams got his throat caught in the ropes, which allowed Holland to hit the Redeemer. However, it only got two. Williams fought back, hitting a Trick Kick and a Trick Shot to pin Holland clean.

Williams is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion. He has held the belt for 65 days after winning it on October 1.