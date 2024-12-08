wrestling / News
Trick Williams Survives Ridge Holland, Retains NXT Title at Deadline
Trick Williams nearly got choked out, but still managed to defeat Ridge Holland and retain at NXT Deadline. At one point, Williams got his throat caught in the ropes, which allowed Holland to hit the Redeemer. However, it only got two. Williams fought back, hitting a Trick Kick and a Trick Shot to pin Holland clean.
Williams is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion. He has held the belt for 65 days after winning it on October 1.
The Redeemer. @RidgeWWE has arrived. 👊#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/l93H75GeEw
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK @_trickwilliams is all business tonight! 👀#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/iWlYwIrcra
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
This is all going to plan for @RidgeWWE… 😳#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/xQnaMo8DZD
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
Here comes @_trickwilliams! 🔥#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/726glAACWY
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
HOW?!?!?#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/SenQeFwZnZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
🙌🙌🙌
What a match, and what a GUTSY performance from @_trickwilliams!#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/YBHA52hh0V
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2024
