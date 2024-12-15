Trick Williams Is Tired of People Not Respecting His Journey

– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams complained about being disrespected. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trick Williams on being tired of the disrespect: “I’m sick of being disrespected. I came into the business and they tell me to shake everybody’s hand. They tell me, ‘Pay your dues. Show respect.’ The minute you shake everybody’s hand, the minute you’re nice and have a smile on your face, they think you’re soft and they can walk straight over you.”

On people not respecting his journey: “Don’t get it twisted. I’m a grown-ass man and I’ve been through a lot to get here. People don’t respect my journey and I don’t understand that, but I have no problem lining up against any man and showing them what I’m about. Win, lose, or draw, it’s not about that. I’m going to stand up for what I believe.”