Trick Williams Retains TNA World Title In Slammiversary Main Event

July 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick Williams TNA Slammiversary 2025 Image Credit: TNA

Trick-NA continues, as Trick Williams survived Joe Hendry and Mike Santana to retain the TNA World Title at Slammiversary. The NXT star defeated his two TNA opponents in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to hold onto his title, faking an injury late in the match. Soon after, Santana hit Hendry with Spin the Block, but Williams came into the ring and tossed Santana so he could cover Hendry for the win.

Williams’ reign with the title now stands at 57 days, having won it from Hendry at NXT Battleground.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1947128219490005244

