wrestling / News
Trick Williams Retains TNA World Title In Slammiversary Main Event
Trick-NA continues, as Trick Williams survived Joe Hendry and Mike Santana to retain the TNA World Title at Slammiversary. The NXT star defeated his two TNA opponents in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to hold onto his title, faking an injury late in the match. Soon after, Santana hit Hendry with Spin the Block, but Williams came into the ring and tossed Santana so he could cover Hendry for the win.
Williams’ reign with the title now stands at 57 days, having won it from Hendry at NXT Battleground.
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1947128219490005244
HERE WE GO! @Santana_Proud is MAIN EVENT ready!
Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/foVUt4ILZo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams has arrived and the energy is off the charts!
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/XjJeak9lkT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
.@joehendry found his moment but the Standing Ovation wasn't enough to keep @Santana_Proud down!
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/7LtV9u3vYX
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
#ANDSTILL TNA World Champion@_trickwilliams
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/tRUjJES5hv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who WWE Is Grooming as Their Future Headlining Stars
- Matt Hardy On The Okada vs. Omega Finish At All In: “It Was Disappointing”
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Backstage Tension Between CM Punk And Test
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’