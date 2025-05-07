Trick Williams To Kick Off Tomorrow’s Episode of TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Trick Williams will open tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Williams has been feuding with Joe Hendry and will face him for the TNA World title at NXT Battleground. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact:

* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD

* Trick Williams to open the show