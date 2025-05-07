wrestling / News
Trick Williams To Kick Off Tomorrow’s Episode of TNA Impact
TNA Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Trick Williams will open tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Williams has been feuding with Joe Hendry and will face him for the TNA World title at NXT Battleground. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact:
* Dog Collar Match for TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBD
* Trick Williams to open the show
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide!
Fresh off chaos on #WWENXT, @_trickwilliams is set to KICK OFF #TNAiMPACT! as the road to #TNAUnderSiege and #WWEBattleground heats up! pic.twitter.com/5AVFIzjdL8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 7, 2025