Trick Williams vs. Brooks Jensen Set for Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Here’s the full lineup and preview for the program:

* Brooks Jensen vs. Trick WIlliams

* Tank Ledger vs. Stacks

* Thea Hail vs. Jakara Jackson

Jensen and Williams primed for brawl on NXT Level Up

Get set for an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, featuring Brooks Jensen taking on Trick Williams in a donnybrook, Tank Ledger locking horns with Stacks, and Thea Hail representing Chase University against newcomer Jakara Jackson.

Williams was most recently seen meddling in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc and attempting to help his friend Carmelo Hayes regain the championship, but he’ll now turn his attention toward claiming a monumental win against Jensen and improving to 4-0 on NXT Level Up.

A former NXT UK Tag Team Champion, Jensen will compete in his first singles bout since losing to Joe Gacy on the Aug. 2 edition of NXT and will need to bring his hard-hitting style if he is to defeat his tough-as-nails opponent.

As Stacks knows all too well, it’s not easy to earn praise from his demanding boss Tony D’Angelo, but he did exactly that when he went toe-to-toe with Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort on the Oct. 18 edition of NXT.

Now, Stacks will attempt to get back on track when he tangles with Ledger, who earned a win in his debut match when he teamed up with Ikemen Jiro to take down Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson two weeks ago on NXT Level Up.

Hail has seen her career soar to new heights since enrolling at Chase University, and she’ll look to improve to 5-1 on WWE’s newest brand after most recently pairing with Fallon Henley to defeat Arianna Grace and Kiana James in a tag team match.

Chase University’s prized pupil will be opposed by Jackson, an athletic newcomer who would certainly turn some heads by defeating Hail in her WWE debut.

Don’t miss a captivating episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!