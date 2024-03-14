– The match is now official Trick Williams will face his former friend, Carmelo Hayes, at NXT Stand & Deliver next month. News of the matchup was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

Williams challenged Hayes to the matchup during last Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Williams now has a chance at retribution for his former partner’s betrayal.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 6 during WrestleMania 40 Weekend. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.