wrestling / News
Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov & More Set For NXT Heatwave
August 8, 2023 | Posted by
NXT Heatwave takes place in two weeks, and we have our first matches for the special episode. It was confirmed on tonight’s show that the following bouts will take place on the show, which airs Tuesday August 22nd on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar
* Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov
