Trick Williams vs. Javier Bernal Set to Headlien Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Trick Williams faces Javier Bernal. Also, Thea Hail faces Elektra Lopez, and Dante Chen takes on Sanga. Here’s the full preview:

Trick Williams and Javier Bernal collide in main event showdown

The rising stars of NXT 2.0 are looking to earn some valuable momentum Friday night on NXT Level Up as Trick Williams looks to prove he is more than just Carmelo Hayes’ right hand man when he squares off with Javier Bernal in a main event showdown. Plus, the fiery Thea Hail locks horns with the matriarch of Legado del Fantasma, Elektra Lopez, and Dante Chen takes on a tall task in his one-on-one match with Sanga.

Williams may be known for being Hayes’ hype man, but the former Division I football star plans to show the NXT Universe what he is truly capable of when he goes toe-to-toe with NXT Level Up favorite Javier Bernal in preparation for his tag team showdown next Tuesday night.

Also, the 18-year-old Hail has fired up the NXT Universe since making her debut a month ago against Ivy Nile, but the self-proclaimed “Goddess of War” will need all the strength she can muster as she climbs into the ring with La Madrina.

The powerful Lopez has been a force to be reckoned with every time she steps into the squared circle, most recently decimating the likes of Sarray and Fallon Henley. Will Hail be another name on La Madrina’s list of fallen foes or can the young upstart earn her first victory in NXT?

Finally, after being unceremoniously fired by Grayson Waller, the monstrous Sanga returns to action to unleash his fury on Chen as the Singaporean Superstar looks to break out of his current slump.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!