– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline show, NXT Superstar Trick Williams spoke to ComicBook.com on competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge at tonight’s show. Below are some highlights:

Trick Williams on wanting to prove himself tonight: “Oh, absolutely. I mean this is everything. Like you said, man, there are some big guys in this match and you got Josh Briggs, Mr. Country Strong, you got Bron Breakker, the dog, and you got Dijak, 6’6 and acrobatic man. I mean, this is the time for me to prove myself and show that I can hang with the best of the best on a whole different level.”

On wanting to start the matchup: “Right, man, I remember watching the Iron Survivor Challenge last year. I’m thinking this is probably the dopest match I’ve seen. The 90 seconds locked up… It is like, hey, which is the best spot to have? Do you want to start off the match and have the most time in the match, or do you want to come in fresh on the back end where other people are tired and try to collect your falls that way? So it just kind of depends on where your mind is at. Me being the fighter I am, I probably want to start off the match, but I’m looking forward to it. I also going to keep in mind, like we said, there are some big guys in this match Matthew, so you got to be careful what you ask for here.”

The Iron Survivor Challenge goes down later tonight at WWE NXT Deadline. The winner will receive a shot at the NXT Championship. NXT Deadline goes down later tonight at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.