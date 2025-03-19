Trick Williams Picks Up Win Over Eddy Thorpe, Calls Out Oba Femi On WWE NXT

Trick Williams got past Eddy Thorpe in NXT Underground on this week’s WWE NXT and called out Oba Femi, which led to violence. Tuesday night’s show saw Williams defeat Thorpe in relatively short order in the main event. After his win, Williams got on the mic and said it was heading into Stand & Deliver season, and that he wanted Femi to come down with “his” title.

Femi then came down to the ring but things broke out into chaos as the lights went out and the newly-dubbed Darkstate appeared in the crowd. A brawl broke out and Je’Von Evans tried to get between Femi and Williams, to no avail. Evans was shoved back and the brawl ensued until Evans dropped Femi with a cutter and stared off at a shocked Williams.