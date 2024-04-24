Trick Williams Wins NXT Championship On WWE NXT

Trick Williams slew the Mad Dragon to capture the NXT Championship on night one of NXT Spring Breakin’. Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event of Tuesday’s show to win the title. Had Williams not won the title, he would have been forced to leave NXT.

The win marks Williams’ first run with the title and ends Dragunov’s reign at 206 days. Dragunov won the title from Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy.

You can see clips from the match below:

It's go time! Our main event for the #WWENXT Championship is starting RIGHT NOW on @USANetwork!!! pic.twitter.com/Y8voYblvjZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 24, 2024

