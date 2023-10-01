wrestling / News
Trick Williams Wins NXT North American Title At No Mercy
Trick Williams said it was time for him to get his title and he did just that, beating Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy. Williams is the new NXT North American Champion, after he kneed the belt into Dom’s face to get the pinfall. Dragon Lee was the guest referee but was taken out halfway through the match.
This is the first reign for Williams. It ends Mysterio’s first reign at 74 days. He originally won the belt from Wes Lee on July 18, 2023.
