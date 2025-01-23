Trick Williams Thinks He Will Be Called To WWE Main Roster Soon

In an interview with Tailgate Talks (via Fightful), Trick Williams spoke about moving to the main roster in WWE, which is something that he thinks is going to happen soon. Williams is a former two-time NXT champion.

He said: “I’m very confident. I think it has to be soon. I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. For the career that I wish I had in football, I got it tenfold with my wrestling career. I’m grateful for that. As is comes to NXT, there is not much better than the Trick Williams experience as NXT goes. With that being said, I would like to think the main roster call to be sometime soon.”