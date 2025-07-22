Trick Williams Appears During WWE Raw Commercial break

Trick Williams appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, with the TNA Champion showing up during a commercial break. Williams, who retained the TNA World Title at Slammiversary, was at Monday night’s show where he was interviewed by Vic Joseph during an ad break.

Williams was asked about the Undertaker confronting him on this week’s NXT and said (per Fightful), “The truth is, I ain’t got no problem with The Undertaker. The Undertaker has a problem with me. It was his LFG sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business and told him to move.”

He continued, “Undertaker, since you want to talk, let’s talk. You out here popping off like your knees ain’t got no expiration date. I’m glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head because I might just knock your ass out. You can keep tweeting if you want to. Tomorrow might be your last ride.”

NXT airs tomorrow night live on The CW and Netflix internationally.