Trick Williams Appears On WWE Raw, Comes Face to Face With Judgment Day

Trick Williams made his WWE Raw debut, appearing on tonight’s show ahead of his first title defense against Dominik Mysterio tomorrow. The new NXT North American Champion appeared in a backstage interview on Monday’s show, hyping himself up and beginning to address Dom’s rematch with him for the title on tomorrow’s NXT when Dom, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley showed up. Dom told Williams to keep his name out of his mouth and Williams had some words to fire back.

Trick won the title from Dominik Saturday at NXT No Mercy.