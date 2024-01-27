Trick Williams Appears On WWE SmackDown To Make Save For Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams showed up on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to make the save for Carmelo Hayes. Friday night’s show saw Hayes appear and battle Austin Theory. Theory picked up the win with a cheap pinfall and grabbed tights, and after the match he and Grayson Waller attacked Hayes. That led to Williams coming down to the ring to make the save for his best friend, as you can see below.

Williams and Hayes are currently in the midst of some tension on NXT, with Trick is set to compete for the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Vengeance Day as the two are also competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that will culminate at Vengeance Day.