Triller Issues Response To Fans Having Trouble Migrating Past AEW Purchases From Bleacher Report

As previously reported, Bleacher Report will no longer be offering AEW PPVs, but fans were told that they would be able to keep past purchases on Triller. It seems as though some fans have had difficulty with the transfer, as Triller issued a statement to let them know it was an issue they’re working on.

Thank you for contacting TrillerTV Customer Support!

We regret to hear that some of your purchases have not yet been transferred. Please note that we are only able to activate the events as sent to us by Bleacher Report. For further assistance, we kindly recommend reaching out to their support team ([email protected]) who will be able to assist you. Please provide them with a written list of the missing events for their reference.

Keep in mind that due to the large number of emails both of our support centers receive, the response time might be longer than the usual 24 hours. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

