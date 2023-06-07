– Impact Wrestling star Trinity Fatu appeared on Sherri this week, discussing her friendship with former WWE tag team partner Mercedes Mone, receiving unconditional support from her husband (WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso), and more. She also gave a lesson to host Sherri Shepherd on how to strut. Below are some highlights and a video of her appearance:

Trinity Fatu on her support from her husband: “It’s been such a blessing going through this journey in our careers together. We started out on a hope and a dream of making this life together, and we’re still doing it 14 years later.”

On her bond with Mercedes Mone: “Absolutely. It’s very difficult to get out of your comfort zone. And she and I kind of experienced that together. Just the unknown. But having her to confide in, especially the times where it really did get hard. That’s my sister for life. Our relationship really goes beyond wrestling.”

On what they’ve been through together: “We always had a great special connection by just being together in the business over the years, working together. Experience things together. Even real life stuff. We just experienced so much together. And I think it’s so special when you find people like that in the business – where it goes beyond work. I love her. She’s the GOAT. The Greatest of All Time.”

Trinity Fatu recently made her Impact Wrestling debut earlier last month. She and Mercedes Mone departed WWE together in May 2022 after walking out of Raw.