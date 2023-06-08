Trinity Fatu Calls Mercedes Mone Her ‘Sister For Life’, Talks About Their Connection

During a recent appearance on Sherri (via Fightful), Trinity Fatu spoke about her relationship with Mercedes Mone and how it grew after the two walked out of WWE. Trinity is now in Impact while Mercedes is in NJPW & STARDOM.

She said: “It’s very difficult sometimes to get out of your comfort zone. She and I kind of experienced that together being in the unknown. Having her to confide in especially those times where it really did get hard. That’s my sister for life, our relationship goes beyond wrestling. We always had, I think, a special connection, just being together in the business over the years. Working together, experiencing things together, even real life stuff, we’ve just experienced so much together and I think is very special when you find people like that in the business that where it goes beyond the work. I love her. She’s the GOAT, the greatest of all time.“