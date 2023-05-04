Trinity Fatu Comments On Friends Showing Up To Support Her Impact Debut

Trinity Fatu had several friends show up to support her for her Impact Wrestling debut, and she recently weighed in on the situation. Fatu spoke with TMZ about her debut at last week’s tapings in Chicago which saw Mercedes Mone, CM Punk, Tamina and Kalisto all in attendance. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On having friends there to support her at the taping: “It was everything. It gave me that extra boost that I needed to really follow through and do it because I was so scared. At one point, I was literally thinking, ‘How am I going to do this?’ Mercedes being there — she was there with me the entire weekend, just helping me, helping me pick out my outfits, talking to me, talking to me through things, buying glow sticks; she was just so incredible. To have her there, I felt like everyone came to support me. I gotta show up. I gotta deliver, I gotta kick out, I gotta do this. I can do this. They really made me believe that I’m going to be okay and that I’m going to do well.”

On some of the other names who were there for her: “Right before my match, Tamina comes walking in, and I turned around and just started crying because it’s so incredible for everyone to stop what they’re doing in their lives to come all the way here because they believe in me that much. It made me believe in myself a little bit more. Then, too, CM Punk shows up and he comes in, and it was really cool to see him. He gives me a big hug and just knew that he was there, and got to see me, it was all so surreal. Then, Manny [Kalisto] was there and helping me with ideas. So much love and support. It was unbelievable. It was so surreal, and I’ll never forget it. It was really all I needed to go out there and turn on.”