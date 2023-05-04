wrestling / News
Trinity Fatu Files Trademark For Her Name
Trinity Fatu has applied to trademark her name for both wrestling and merchandise purposes. Fightful Select reports that the newest Impact Wrestling signee filed applications on May 3rd, filing an application for Trinity under wrestling and Trinity Fatu for merchandise.
The descriptions for each mark read:
Mark For: TRINITY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: TRINITY FATU trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
More Trending Stories
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn
- New Hampshire Lottery Commission Executive Speaks Out Against WWE Betting Approval
- Cody Rhodes Throws His Name Into The Mix For World Heavyweight Championship
- MJF Comments On Claims That Scalpers Bought All In Tickets: ‘Only Facts Matter’