Trinity Says Her Impact Run Has Given Her a Confidence Boost

Trinity feels validated by her current run in Impact, noting that it’s given her the self-esteem boost that she needed. The Knockouts Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio today to promote her match against Mickie James at Bound For Glory and discussed how her success since coming to Impact has allowed her to prove to herself that she’s a star. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the run boosting her confidence: “It’s very reassuring, and it makes me happy, and it makes me feel fulfilled in a lot of ways. This wrestler journey, especially as a woman, it’s not an easy road. There are a lot of highs and lows, and somewhere along my career, I stopped feeling — I didn’t feel like I was of value to the women’s division, I wasn’t a star. Those things really started to set in my head, which is also why I think it led me down this road to really figure it out and prove for myself, not for anybody else, that I belong in this world in this business, and that I am a game changer, and that I am a star. I really needed it to prove that to myself, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. Even with all the negativity that happened with my situation, I really feel that it led me to where I am now, to Impact, and to be given this opportunity to prove myself, for myself. I hope that, in the future, it inspires others that when one door closes just know, as long as you keep going, that you can find your way through another door.”

On if this run is proving her to people: “Oh 1,000%. I saw the comments and what people were saying about me and it lit a fire in me. It just made me tell myself, ‘No, girl, you ain’t going out like this, you gotta get up and get out there and finish this in a better way for myself’. And I feel that I’m doing that in Impact. So that makes me feel good, you know?

“Also, no matter what you do, there are just going to be people against you, and they are just not going to be on your team. I’m good. I feel fulfilled within myself. I feel like, now, nothing can shake me anymore. I’m in such a good space mentally, physically, and emotionally with everything. I feel like my life is in a way better balance now than it was ever before and I just want to keep going because I love this. I love it. it’s fun for me. It’s great therapy for me to continue performing. I’ve been performing since I was eight years old. That’s what I do. That’s what I love to do. Wrestling is so beautiful because it combines all of these different factors of performing, entertainment, and theatrics. You can sing if you want, you can act if you want, you’re wrestling, you’re physically active, and I just love that I have a world and a place where I can combine all those things that I love and do and bring people happiness because in return, that brings me happiness.”