– As reported earlier, Impact Wrestling has announced the upcoming debut of Trinity (formerly WWE Superstar Naomi), who debuted at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Chicago. Impact has also announced that Trinity will be making in-ring debut at tonight’s Spring Slugfest taping against KiLynn King.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s second night of TV tapings in Chicago, Illinois:

* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

* Impact Knockouts World Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Killer Kelly

* Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Frankie Kazarian

* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey

* Trinity (formerly WWE’s Naomi) vs. KiLynn King