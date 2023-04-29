wrestling / News
Trinity Impact Wrestling In-Ring Debut Set for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Updated Lineup
– As reported earlier, Impact Wrestling has announced the upcoming debut of Trinity (formerly WWE Superstar Naomi), who debuted at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Chicago. Impact has also announced that Trinity will be making in-ring debut at tonight’s Spring Slugfest taping against KiLynn King.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s second night of TV tapings in Chicago, Illinois:
* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino
* Impact Knockouts World Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Killer Kelly
* Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Frankie Kazarian
* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey
* Trinity (formerly WWE’s Naomi) vs. KiLynn King
CHICAGO! Be the first to see @TheTrinity_Fatu's IMPACT in-ring debut against @KiLynnKing TONIGHT at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/aiDY6AS2Xz pic.twitter.com/E5aJ7Hrssj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023
CHICAGO! Join us TOMORROW for #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium with all this and more!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/u5fbhInvr8@SteveMaclin @DeonnaPurrazzo @Kelly_WP @Im_YuyaUemura @TheJonGresham @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/fOS0Ogn7ns
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Says His Unrealized Brock Lesnar Fight Was “The Match That Got Away”
- Update on Tonight’s WWE Draft, More Names Considered For Call-Ups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines