Trinity Says Mickie James Was The First Person She Went To After WWE Exit

In an interview with NBC Chicago (via Fightful), Trinity spoke about her friendship with Mickie James and noted that James was the first person she spoke to after her WWE exit. Trinity and Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE in May of last year.

She said: “Well, the funny thing is, Mickie, when the whole thing blew up with me, the first person that I talked to, and who knew about that situation, and that I’ve vented to was Mickie. It wasn’t about anything else, she was just there to be a shoulder for me and to listen, and we hadn’t really talked anything about work or anything since that moment. So I don’t even think Mickie knew I was coming until like, I was there.“