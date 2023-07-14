Trinity On Her WWE Walkout With Mercedes Mone, Says She Did What Was Best For Her

Trinity and Mercedes Mone famously walked out of WWE Raw last year, and Trinity recently opened up a bit about that decision. The two walked out of Raw in May 2022, reportedly over issues with the direction of the women’s tag team division, and Trinity was asked about the matter during an interview with the New York Post. You can check out some highlights below:

On the decision to walk out of WWE: “There was a lot that happened. There was a lot that was said that ultimately led to me being put in a position and feeling like that was the best for me and what I needed to do. I still believe that. I still stand on that and that’s just what it is.”

On fans’ reaction to the walkout: “I just hope that through all of the drama and the rumors and the messiness that the one thing people do know about us is how much we care about women’s wrestling.”

On staying close with Mone throughout the experience: “Me and her, we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that. Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is.”