Trinity Thinks Her WWE Release Was A Blessing In Disguise

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Trinity spoke about her debut in Impact Wrestling and said her WWE release was a blessing in disguise. Here are highlights:

On returning to wrestling: “Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.”

On what she did in her hiatus: “I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be.”

On her WWE release: “I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.”