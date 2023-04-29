wrestling / News

Trinity Thinks Her WWE Release Was A Blessing In Disguise

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trinity Fatu Naomi WrestleCon Image Credit: WrestleCon

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Trinity spoke about her debut in Impact Wrestling and said her WWE release was a blessing in disguise. Here are highlights:

On returning to wrestling: “Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.”

On what she did in her hiatus: “I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be.”

On her WWE release: “I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trinity, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading