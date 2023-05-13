wrestling / News
Trinity vs. KiLynn King Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Trinity will make her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut on next week’s show. Impact Announced on Friday that Trinity wiill face KiLynn King on next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Trinity vs. KiLynn King
* Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura
BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu will make her IMPACT in-ring debut against @KiLynnKing THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JOogjXmbyD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2023
