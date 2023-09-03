Trinity Wants To Defend Impact Knockouts Title Against Melina & Mickie James

Trinity is looking to defend her Impact Knockouts Title against a number of dream opponents including Melina, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace. The current Knockouts Champion recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and during the interview, she was asked who she would like to defend her title against if she has the opportunity.

“One would be Mickie,” Trinity said (per Fightful). “Mickie is just iconic, and we never really got to do much in WWE together. Definitely, Mickie would maybe be at the top of my list, but Melina is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. To just be in the ring with her at some point in my career, in some way, shape, or form, is a dream of mine. I would love that. I get to accomplish one of those dreams with Kong this next week. To be in the ring with her is going to be so awesome. I’m so excited about her return. Jordynne Grace is another favorite of mine, but I gotta get my weight up first before I get the match with her.

She continued, “Jordynne Grace is strong and beautiful and I am super excited about her return as well. I just feel like the options are endless. The talent there is very great. The talent that comes through there is great, and I feel like I’m just continuing to push to a new limit, and being able to feud with Deonna Purrazzo has just been such a — Gosh, man, she’s just so good. Like she’s so good. I don’t think she gets the credit and flowers that she deserves.”